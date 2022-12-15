The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) PT Raised to GBX 3,715

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,468 ($42.55) to GBX 3,715 ($45.58) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.02) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,107.50.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.15. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.