The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,807 ($46.71) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

BKG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,567.43 ($56.04).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded up GBX 53 ($0.65) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,867 ($47.44). 322,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,807. The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 940.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,120 ($38.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,918 ($60.34). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,618.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,764.79.

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.86), for a total value of £94,253.49 ($115,634.27).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.