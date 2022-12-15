The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 5,535 ($67.91) to GBX 3,807 ($46.71) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,567.43 ($56.04).

Shares of LON BKG traded up GBX 45 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,859 ($47.34). The company had a trading volume of 130,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,960. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 940.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,120 ($38.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,918 ($60.34). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,618.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,764.79.

In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.86), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($115,634.27).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

