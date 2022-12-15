Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 391,365 shares.The stock last traded at $30.38 and had previously closed at $30.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.