Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 391,365 shares.The stock last traded at $30.38 and had previously closed at $30.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Textainer Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Textainer Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 16.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
