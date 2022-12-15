Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 48,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.07. The company has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $194.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

