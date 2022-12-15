Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 3,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

About Texas Community Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.64% of Texas Community Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

