Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 244.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 679.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 107.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

