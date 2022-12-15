Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 260 ($3.19) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 270 ($3.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 298 ($3.66).

Shares of Tesco stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 224.70 ($2.76). The stock had a trading volume of 12,035,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £16.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,872.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.35. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.73).

In other Tesco news, insider Karen Whitworth purchased 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £39,445 ($48,392.84). In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 12,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £24,991.55 ($30,660.72). Also, insider Karen Whitworth bought 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £39,445 ($48,392.84). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,758 shares of company stock valued at $11,425,308.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

