TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $241.13 million and $11.09 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00075946 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00054346 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009238 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022680 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001464 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000236 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,377,146 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,638,702 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
