Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0002 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $973.71 million and approximately $57.12 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009173 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00024707 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005417 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001931 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007496 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,742,324,602 coins and its circulating supply is 5,973,554,309,357 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars.
