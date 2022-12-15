Telemus Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.13. 101,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,489. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $111.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

