Telemus Capital LLC Sells 8,556 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.7% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $25,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,548,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS remained flat at $29.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 138,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,699. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

