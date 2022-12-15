Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Investment Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,733. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

