Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. 6,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,986. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

