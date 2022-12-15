Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.57. 595,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,312,130. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

