Telemus Capital LLC Buys 4,306 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CX Institutional bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 24,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,334. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.