Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,159 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,375,000 after buying an additional 272,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $60.10. 50,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.