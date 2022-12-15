Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 34,616 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,193% compared to the typical volume of 2,677 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 278,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.52. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,947 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

