Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $503.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $421.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.80 and a 200-day moving average of $384.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

