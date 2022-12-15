Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Institutional Trading of Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

