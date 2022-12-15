Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,048 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $28,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen increased their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Shares of Target stock traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.86. The company had a trading volume of 23,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

