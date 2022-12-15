Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Thomas Cancro Buys 11,500 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Cancro purchased 11,500 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,500 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $16.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 472.90% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 330,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 77,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 202,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

