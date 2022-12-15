T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells $797,457.12 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $200.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.92.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

