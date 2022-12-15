Syquant Capital Sas Makes New Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Stem accounts for approximately 0.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stem by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $385,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,640 shares of company stock worth $2,411,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STEM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 45,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,267. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.98. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Stem Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

