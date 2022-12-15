Syquant Capital Sas Acquires New Shares in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Biohaven makes up approximately 1.8% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,271,000 after buying an additional 89,212 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth approximately $208,365,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,573,000 after buying an additional 52,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.59.

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,856.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BHVN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 17,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

