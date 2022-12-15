Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading Up 0.1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $40.70. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.16% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

