Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Down 4.6%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.61 and last traded at $98.61. Approximately 265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 522,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Synaptics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Synaptics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

