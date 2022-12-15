Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Down 5.1%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 9.85 and last traded at 10.00. Approximately 7,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,372,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Sweetgreen Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43.
About Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
