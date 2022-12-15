Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.10

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 79814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $548.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.60 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 135.79% and a net margin of 30.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.0558 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.