SVB Leerink Boosts Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $31.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80.

Insider Activity

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,711,042.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,711,042.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,899,361.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,440,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,335,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202. 17.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,331,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 553,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

