SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.71.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.57. 967,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,199. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.84. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $752.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 24,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

