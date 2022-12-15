Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.24 and last traded at $81.26. 28,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 523,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,512,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,014,000 after purchasing an additional 95,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,417,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,424 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

