Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.85. 3,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 5,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

