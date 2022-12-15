Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Issue $1.70 — Dividend

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.70 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Summit Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
