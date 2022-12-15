Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Issue $1.70 — Dividend

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.70 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Summit Materials by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.