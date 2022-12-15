Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $323,474.38

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $323,474.38 and $9.20 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00237028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072727 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

