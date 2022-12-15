Substratum Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $278,559.54 and approximately $24.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00014044 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00043136 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00236490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072793 USD and is up 7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $44.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.