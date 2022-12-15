Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 144,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

STRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 65,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,493. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $82.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

