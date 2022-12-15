Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 59.3% in November

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Straumann has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAUHY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Straumann from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 125 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Straumann in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.20.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

