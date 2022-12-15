Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 59.7% in November

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 725,700 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the November 15th total of 454,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 483.8 days.
Straumann Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SAUHF stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $120.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054. Straumann has a 12-month low of $85.52 and a 12-month high of $218.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57.
Straumann Company Profile
