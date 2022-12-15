Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 59.7% in November

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 725,700 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the November 15th total of 454,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 483.8 days.

Straumann Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SAUHF stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $120.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054. Straumann has a 12-month low of $85.52 and a 12-month high of $218.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

