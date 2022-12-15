Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $224,417.85

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. Stratis has a total market cap of $66.98 million and $224,417.85 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.49 or 0.07304965 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00033532 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00076113 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00054796 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001232 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009222 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00022836 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,071,451 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
