Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $68.05 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $68.05 million and $3.05 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.84 or 0.07295470 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001716 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00033525 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00077341 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00053658 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001247 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009282 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022522 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,049,077 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
