Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEOAY. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.26) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

SEOAY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,886. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

