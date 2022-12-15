Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 161.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

