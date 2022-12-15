Stolper Co Raises Stock Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $18,162,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $13,037,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $8,375,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% in the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after buying an additional 1,166,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,652,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE AMBP opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.