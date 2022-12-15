Stolper Co Increases Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $590,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

