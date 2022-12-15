Stolper Co Has $2.05 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

