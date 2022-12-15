Stolper Co Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stolper Co increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

