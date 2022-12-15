Stolper Co Buys 1,591 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

