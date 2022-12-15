Stolper Co Boosts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises 2.0% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NYSE:DFS opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

