Stolper Co Acquires 2,691 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Stolper Co grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 205,926 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,909,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 632,200 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,702 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 530,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter.

BTZ stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

